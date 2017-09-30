Sallins home for sale

Number 5 The Lawn, Sallins Park, Sallins is a beautifully renovated three bed semi-detached family home.

Located on the banks of The Royal Canal, Sallins is a quaint little town and a very popular destination for first time buyers.

Occupying a prime position overlooking a large green space within the much sought after Sallins Park development, this convenient location is well served by the Arrow Rail Link to Dublin, the M7 Motorway and nearby towns of Naas, Newbridge and Clane.

There are a multitude of amenities including a variety of schools, shops, supermarkets, boutiques, bars, restaurants, health and leisure facilities.

Recently, No. 5 Sallins Park has been significantly redecorated to include new carpet and extensive painting.

Coupled with additional insulation in the attic, these upgrades provide a cosy, modern feel throughout.

One of the main features of this fine property is the bright, spacious and open plan kitchen/dining area which opens onto a generous, private rear garden.

This home certainly caters for any growing family combining well-appointed accommodation, exceptional storage space and a wonderful family friendly location to create the perfect mix for modern living.

Viewing is highly recommended and available through CME Auctioneers’ Naas Branch on 045897711.