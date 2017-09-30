Kildare land for sale in Naas

A parcel of 47 acres of land off the Monread Road in Naas is due up for auction next month.

The auction will take place at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas on Thursday, Otober 19 at 3pm.

Coonan Estate Agents explain the land is laid out in two divisions and are all currently in grass.

The lands consist of good quality free draining lands and would be suitable for any agricultural or equestrian useage.

The lands are being offered for sale in lots. Lot 1 contains 31 acres while lot 2 consists of 16 acres, and lot 3 is the entire holding.

The lands are currently un-zoned in the current Naas development plan, and are located on the north side of the M7 motorway with access just off the Monread Road in the centre of Naas.

The Monread road is located just 2km from Naas Town Centre and is located off the M7 Motorway close to the retail park and the Tesco Extra store.

The lands are about 1km from the nearest access to the M7 motorway and are about a 20 minute drive to the M50 while also being close to the rail station in Sallins.

They are being offered for sale at a guide price of €12,000 per acre

Contact Philip Byrne for further information at 01 6286128 or philipb@coonan.com