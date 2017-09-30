Naas family homes in Jigginstown launching in November

Due to launch in November, Castle Farm is an exclusive new development of A rated two, three and four bedroom houses of exceptional quality, design and specification, built by Ardstone Homes.

A lot of thought and design has gone into the layout of the Castle Farm development, with many of the homes positioned in quiet cul de sacs or overlooking landscaped green areas.

Indeed, the landscaping plan is extensive featuring a mix of mature shrubbery and a variety of planting alongside areas planted with wild flowers taking inspiration from the surrounding lands, thus creating a natural setting for residents to enjoy.

Originality is a key element with consideration given to details such as the street names which include The Bailey, The Arches and The Stables, each of which pay hommage to a bygone era and unique characteristics of the area.

In addition to this, consideration has been given to the choice of all materials used both internally and externally in the houses at Castle Farm, including the carefully selected warm brick tones, and window and door finishes.

From the generously proportioned 4 bedroom semi-detached and detached homes to the bright and spacious 3 bedroom semi-detached and 2 bedroom terraced homes, the design team have created comfortably living environments with an abundance of natural light. These are not just houses, these are homes, perfectly designed and ideal for the modern, growing family.

The combination of aesthetical alluring facades and innovative design features complete the perfect home. Therefore, these spacious architecturally designed homes offer style, functionality and versatility.

Castle Farm is located approximately 1km from Naas Town Centre and this excellent location offers a wealth of local amenities.

Residents can simply take a leisurely stroll or a more vigorous jog along the Canal which is also located close by to Castle Farm.

The area of Jigginstown in Naas is characterised by a number of beautiful historical landmarks, including the charming Jigginstown Castle which dates back to 1633 and was commissioned by Thomas Wentworth, Earl of Stafford and Lord Deputy to Ireland during the reign of Charles 1.

Adjacent to Jigginstown Castle is a tower house known as ‘Castle Rag’ that is thought to predate its larger neighbour by over two hundred years, most likely being built around 1400.

This house was what was known as a “Tower House“ castle and was typical of fortified houses built to guard the margins of The Pale. Naas was on the periphery of these fortifications set up by the English occupiers to defend themselves from the native so-called “wild” Irish who frequently raided the settlements for livestock.

The grounds at Castle Farm were formerly part of a larger landholding of between 80-90 acres, of which Terence McDonald was the chief tenant on record in the 1800s. The McDonald family were well-known tithe farmers. In the 18th century, tithe farmers are said to have given over 1/10 of their farms’ annual produce or earnings in support of the church and clergy.

Founded in 2005, Ardstone Homes is an Irish Owned business with expertise in developing properties of the highest standards in quality and design. Ardstone Homes has a strong reputation for delivering outstanding results on carefully selected projects using core values of quality, integrity and innovation and they are currently working on a number of exciting projects in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Cork and Galway.

Further information available from DNG Doyle on 045 874795 Email: naas@dng.ie or DNG New Homes 01 4912600 Email newhomes@dng.ie