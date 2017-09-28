Kildare Gardai have 24 hours to prosecute young defendant

The DPP and Gardai have until this morning to come up with a case against a young Maynooth man who is accused of multiple breaches of a barring order and assault.

Jamie McEvoy, 23, with an address listed as 10 Greenfield Close, Maynooth, is accused of four breaches of barring order at 850 Greenfields, Maynooth, on August 5, August 6, August 19, August 26 or this year. He faces an additional charge on August 19 of assault at the same address.

Yesterday, Wednesday, September 28, in Naas District Court, his solicitor David Powderly told the court that his client, who has been in custody for a number of weeks at this stage, and was only interviewed by Gardai on Tuesday of this week, September 27.

This, he argued was an unreasonable delay.

Inspector Patsy Glennon told Judge Desmond Zaidan that following the interview with the defendant, the matter had been forwarded to the DPP for directions.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the matter to today and warned Gardai that they would need to get directions from the DPP in time for the case to proceed, or he would consider releasing Mr McEvoy.