Kildare charity looking for homes for three pot belly Vietnamese pigs

The Kildare West Wicklow Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is looking for a foster or forever home for three Vietnamese potbelly pigs.

The society said they can be homed either together or separate.

"We also have some ducks, geese and chickens that will need homes in the next few days There is also two guinea pigs that will need homes," it said.

"And if anyone would have foster spaces for donkeys also please get in touch, If anyone can help in transport for these animals too that would be very helpful. Please call 0861751841."

Meanwhile, a book sale in aid of the charity, takes place in the Heritage Centre, Lower Main Street, Kilcullen, this coming Saturday, 30 September.

It starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. A wide range of books will be on sale at very reasonable prices. All support welcome.