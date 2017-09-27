UPDATE: Man arrested over Kilcock fire released without charge

A man in his 50s arrested yesterday, Tuesday, in connection with a fatal house fire in Kilcock has this evening, Wednesday September 27 been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was arrested in connection with a fire which killed a Kildare woman and two young children in 1987. The arrest followed a media conference held last week by Gardaí in Leixlip said the fire was upgraded to a murder investigation.

Gardaí arrested the man North Dublin. He was detained at Leixlip Garda Station.

A fire occurred on September 20, 1987, at Church Lane, Kilcock. The remains of 20-year-old Barbara Doyle, and her two nieces Mary Ellen Byrne (8) and Kerrie Byrne (3) were discovered at the scene. The parents of the children, Aidan (now deceased) and Elizabeth, had been at a 21st birthday party that night in the locality.

Barbara Doyle was the aunt of the two girls, and the sister of Elizabeth Byrne. The fire was reported between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning.

While the investigation remained open for the last 30 years, Gardaí said “new evidence has come into our possession, and we now believe the fire was started deliberately.”

