Celbridge town centre plan slammed by local action group

The Celbridge Action Alliance has slammed plans for a new town centre for the north Kildare town.

It says that more than 2,000 locals are furious at plans to build shops and offices across the River Liffey in the town on lands at Donaghcumper, claiming it will have a bad effect on the village.

Local councillors have voted against the plan, but Junior Housing Minister Damien English has indicated that he may issue a directive forcing them to change their plans.

A spokesperson for Celbridge Action Alliance said: “We want to save our beautiful heritage town, not let it die.

“This new town centre is planned to be built across the river from Castletown, Ireland’s finest 18th century house. The landscape will be destroyed forever.

“Celbridge people treasure the wonderful amenity of the riverside parklands rated among the top five walking destinations in Ireland. Irish citizens and tourists come from all over to walk the historic grounds but that view would be ruined if these plans come to fruition.

“Add in the noise and light pollution and it will spell the end of this green valley and tourism as we know it in Celbridge.”

The deadline for submissions to Kildare County Council on the development is this Friday, September 29 at 4 pm.