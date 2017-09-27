Six seminarians start training for the priesthood in Kildare

Six seminarians have started studying for the priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

they are among 19 new trainee priests who have just started their formation and academic programme.

Two more are studying at the Pontifical Irish College in Rome, one at St Malachy’s in Belfast and two at the Pontifical Beda College in Rome. Eight have begun ‘propaedeutic – or pre-seminary – years abroad.

One student from the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin is undertaking a propaedeutic year in Valladolid, Spain.

Some 62 lay students have begun first year undergraduate studies in theology and 18 postgraduate studies at the Pontifical University at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.