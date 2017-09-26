Former Kildare and Ardclough hurling star, Bobby Burke, passes away

The death has been announced of Bobby Burke, Lyons Estate, Celbridge and formerly of Athenry, Co. Galway.

Bobby was a renowned hurler with both Ardclough and Kildare and led The Lilywhites to All Ireland success at both Intermediate and Junior level, as well as to NHL Division 2 honours. He lined out for Kildare from 1966 to 1978.

Acknowledged as one of the most skilful hurlers of his time, Bobby won numerous senior leagues and championships with Ardclough.

Bobby passed away in the loving care of the staff at St Patrick’s Ward, Peamount Healthcare and is survived by his wife Paula, and children Colette, Deirdre, Declan, Robert, Paul, an extended family and many, many friends.

He will be reposing at his residence on Wednesday September 27 from 4 pm; removal on Thursday morning September 28 to St St Anne’s Church, Arclough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dilis.