Kildare towns close in on Tidy Towns top slot

The Tidy Towns results, released earlier today, reaveal that Kildare towns and villages are among the cleanest in the country.

And local Tidy Towns organisations attracted praise from adjudicators.

The national winner, on 332 points, was Birdhill in Co. Tipperary but many of Kildare’s towns and villages are within touching distance.

Kildare’s best placed town, Straffan, isn’t too far behind on 325. And just as impressive, Naas scored 324 points, Maynooth got 323 and Leixlip 312.

Kill scored 320, Celbridge 311 and Newbridge 306, while the smaller towns also did well, with Rathangan getting 315 points, Ballymore Eustace getting 313 and Clane 306.

Nationally, Naas was in the ‘Highly Commended’ category while Maynooth was ‘Commended’.

Allenwood scored 219 points – which represented an impressive jump for them of 9.5%, thereby winning an Endeavour Award.

A ‘Let’s Get Buzzing Local Authority Pollinator Award’ went to Maynooth Tidy Towns Association while a SuperValu Youth Award went to Naas TidyTown’s Bin Brigade.

And Naas TidyTowns also won a ‘Sustainable Development Award’ for its Naas Neighbourhood Greenway project.

Meanwhile Tina Drury of Maynooth TidyTowns won a Supervalu Community Hero Award.

The full listing is as follows:

Category A

Moone 285, Timolin 279, Kilkea 270, Eadestown 264, Carbury 260, Milltown 255.

Category B

Broadford 316, Ardclough 310, Kilmeade 303, Calverstown 300, Derrinturn 270, Nurney 261, Robertstown 259, Suncroft 254, Ballitore 248, Narraghmore 247, Kilmeague 230, Coill Dubh 224, Allenwood 219.

Category C

Straffan 325, Rathangan 315, Ballymore Eustace 313, Johnstown 302, Castledermot 262, Prosperous 236, Caragh 235

Category D

Kill 320, Kilcullen 296, Sallins 282, Monasterevin 271,

Category E

Clane 306, Athy 279, Kilcock 273, Kildare 266.

Category G

Naas 324, Maynooth 323, Leixlip 312, Celbridge 311, Newbridge 306

Read more: Kildare woman hailed a community hero at national Tidy Towns awards

Read more: Straffan wins Tidy Towns, Naas are second