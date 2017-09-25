WATCH: Brendan's running club 10k run around Naas

The fourth annual Naas town 10km run in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s foundation took place yesterday Sunday, September 24.

The event has already raised over €14,500 for the foundation over the last three years.

The event was sponsored by Kerry Group, Naas Credit Union, Centra Hazelmere and The Elms in Punchestown and as this video shows, attracted a large attendance.

This video, shot by local Naas media firm Epic Aerial Filming shows off the town in all its autumn splendor.