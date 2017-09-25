FOUND: 13 year old Kildare girl safe and well

Gardai who were looking for information on a 13 year old Kildare girl have announced that she has been found safe and well.

Aoife Hawthorne was last seen on Saturday evening at 7.30pm on Grangecastle Road in Clondalkin where she was visiting a friend and failed to return home.

The alarm was raised at the time, with Gardai releasing details of the girl who is 5ft 4in tall, with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

But the good news has come in the past hour that she has been located.

Meanwhile there's still new news of the whereabouts of Athy man Bill Delaney who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Read more: MISSING: Garda appeal as Kildare girl (13) fails to return from visiting friends

Read more: Concern for missing Athy man (62) last seen Saturday morning