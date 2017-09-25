BREAKING: Man dies in Kilcullen motorbike crash

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash near Kilcullen this morning.

A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash at 1a.m. this morning, 25th September, 2017. The single vehicle crash happened on the R413, Nicholastown, between Kilcullen and Mile Mill.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out their duties and local diversions are in place.