Kildare teenage cyclist in World Championship Race now

If you’re anywhere near a television with Eurosport turn it on right now to see Celbridge man Adam Stenson.

A member of Celbridge Cycling Club 'Bikeworx' team, Adam was selected to pull on the green jersey for Ireland at the 2017 World Road Race Championships in Bergen Norway, which started at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Nineteen year old Adam has has a very promising season so far this year.

For the early part of the season he was doing his Leaving Cert at Salesians College, Celbridge, and worked hard to get the balance right between study, exams, training and racing.

Adam in his Irish team kit.

After Leaving Cert he turned his focus to the bike and it wasn't long before he took a few wins on the domestic circuit. Then in early August he travelled to Belgium to race for a short period where he picked up a win within his first week of arrival and several podium spots after.

Now to cap off his season he has joined the Irish squad in Bergen to take part in the U23 world road race. This race is 191kms long and he will be up against 200 of the world's best riders to compete for the coveted rainbow jersey of the world champion.

At only 19 Adam said he was honoured to represent his country and “will give everything he has on the day to do himself, his club and his country proud”.

The race is currently being broadcast live on eurosport2. You can also get live updates from Irish Cycling Federation’s Twitter by clicking here.

Read more: Athgarvan man wins silver medal at European Track Championships

Read more: Kildare teenager strikes again against the best in the world