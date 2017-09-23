Kildare Coalition for Repeal group gets set for national march

The Kildare Coalition for Repeal will be marching for the first time as a group this year at the sixth Annual March for Choice.

“Every year the march for choice is getting bigger and bigger. With the prospect of a referendum being called in the first half of 2018, now is a perfect opportunity for those of us in Kildare who want women's bodies out of the constitution to come together to ensure that women and health care professionals can exercise full autonomy in every aspect of pregnancy and childbirth,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Groups and individuals from all over Kildare will meet at the Hugh Lane Gallery at the Garden of Remembrance from 1.30pm on September 30.

“Anyone from Kildare who is interested in joining us and making your voices heard on the day please look out for Kildare4Repeal or if you are interested in campaigning on the issues of repealing the 8th amendment please contact us at kildare4repeal@gmail.com,” she added.