Decision due on Kildangan's Cush Inn site's future as gas facility

Plans to turn the site of one of Kildare’s former best known nightclubs into a gas facility are due up for decision next week.

Green Gas Generation Limited want to install a renewable gas injection facility including a new entrance for HGVs at The Cush Inn, Kildangan.

If approved, the venue, which is in disrepair, will be demolished in order to facilitate the new access.

The council asked the applicant to submit on overall plan for the site, and the local authority also had queries in relation to the transport routes and other issues.

The company responded to the issues raised and included a traffic assessment, fire risk assessment and demolition plan. It said it understood the hazards involved in the business and would install all the measures needed for the risks created by them.

A decision is due next Thursday September 28.

There were six submissions on the file.

Some residents expressed concern about the possible increase in HGV traffic on the road from Nurney to the Cush Inn site.

They also expressed reservations about the inclusion of a gas flare on the site, which the company said would only be used in emergencies.

Others asked if there would be an odour from the facility and expressed fears of a gas leak causing an explosion.