Gardai impressed that woman fit €1,000 of Penny's clothes in buggy

A Garda inspector who was prosecuting a young woman who attempted to steal more than €1,000 of clothes from Penny’s in Newbridge expressed surprise that she could fit them into a buggy.

The case of the woman who was charged with stealing the clothing from Penny’s in Newbridge was halted on Wednesday, September 20, after the judge learned that her friend, who was acting as her translator in the case, was in fact her co-accused.

Marinela Dumitru, 22, with an address listed as 155 Thomas Moore Road, Walkinstown was charged with stealing €1,068.80 worth of clothing from Penny’s on July 10, 2016.

It was alleged that she concealed the clothing in a child’s buggy, a feat that impressed Gardai.

“It’s some feat of achievement,” Inspector Oliver Henry told the court. He added that if the amount had been less than €1,000 the defendant would have been given an adult caution. He said that she was not alone in the endeavour.

“Who else was involved?” Judge Zaidan asked.

“She’s also standing before the court,” Ms Dumitru’s solicitor Timmy Kennelly explained, indicating that it was her friend who was helping to translate for the court.

Both of the young women are of Romanian origin.

Ms Dumitru’s friend and translator had faced justice in relation to the matter in the past.

However, Judge Zaidan felt this was not appropriate.

“I can’t use her as a translator. I don’t know what she’s saying to her.”

The matter was adjourned to September 27 when a Romanian translator would be ordered.

Ms Dumitru had pleaded guilty last Wednesday, so the next court appearance will be for sentencing.