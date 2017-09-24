Pedestrian safety improvements called on at Suncroft school

A local councillor has called on improvements to pedestrian safety at the National School in Suncroft.

Fianna Fail councillor Suzanne Doyle asked Kildare County Council to examine appropriate measures with a view to implementing same.

Cllr Doyle said the request had come in from the principal of the school who has concerns.

A report issued at the meeting said that: "the Municipal District Engineer has met with the school principal on site and agreed measures in relation to improving pedestrian safety and access at Suncroft National School.

“These works will be carried out in the coming weeks.

“A request for a pedestrian crossing at the school has been referred to TAAG for assessment.”