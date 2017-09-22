Kildare’s Finlay Motor Group holding exclusive event to celebrate arrival of new Volvo XC60

Kildare’s Finlay Motor Group is inviting customers and guests to an exclusive open doors event to celebrate the arrival of the new Volvo XC60.

On September 27 from 5pm to 8pm, customers and guests are invited to Finlay Motor Group on the outskirts of Naas to celebrate the XC60’s arrival, where customers can claim an exclusive introductory rate of just 2.9% PCP or a €4000 complimentary upgrade on their new XC60 order.

Finlay Motor Group’s, Dealer Principal, Gary Finlay, said: "The new XC60 is the latest product in Volvo's transformation, and introduces to our best-selling SUV the premium design, advanced connectivity and pioneering safety technology already seen on the successful S90, V90 and XC90.

"We're delighted to open our doors to welcome the new XC60 and hope all our customers can join us on Wednesday the 27th of September, when we will be open until 8pm. We have a choice of offers that are sure to appeal to all customers. Finance customers can avail of our attractive 2.9% PCP offer or alternatively customers can avail of our limited time €4000 upgrade offer.”

Sarah Brooks from Bank of Ireland will also be in the dealership on the day to offer and answer any customer queries on Volvo’s PCP offers.

Revealed at this year's Geneva Motor Show earlier in March, the new car replaces Volvo's highly successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe, with nearly a million units sold globally.

The new XC60 starts at €53,950 and is loaded with advanced safety technology, including Steer Assist – a feature added to the ground-breaking City Safety system – and Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which uses Steer Assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo's Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

The 2.9% PCP offer and €4000 upgrade offer are available on the new XC60 on orders placed between September 23 and October 7.