Balltore tan yard to host artists' retreat, playground, sports pitch, café and exhibition space

Works are due to start in the Tan Yard in Ballitore in the coming weeks, according to Cllr Martin Miley, who is currently Mayor of Kildare.

He said a contractor has been appointed and works will start shortly.

“Planning permission was granted for redevelopment. Phase one of this redevelopment will be refurbishment of an existing building and courtyard,” he said.

“This is fantastic news and the committee and the people of Ballitore are really looking forward to the completion of phase 1. This has been a long road to bring life back into the Tan Yard in Ballitore.”

He said the project is fundamental to the community as the county develops tourist routes throughout Kildare incorporating other villages at such as Moone, Timolin, Castledermot, Kilmead Narraghmore, Calverstown and other areas.

Planning permission was granted for the refurbishment, conservation and extension of three derelict historic masonry tannery buildings within the one acre site, which is enclosed by rubble stone walls.

The buildings will be used for social and recreational use by providing an artrists’ retreat, meeting rooms, playground, youth club, multi-purpose sports pitch, café and exhibition space.

The development will incorporate an orchard and open sheltered cloister structure and performance area.

The Tan Yard at Ballitore