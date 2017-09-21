Kildare woman faces 13 charges of theft

A young Kildare woman faces no less than 13 charges appeared at Naas District court yesterday, Wednesday, September 20.

Mary Ellen Carthy, 19, with addresses listed as Cloncarlin Halting Site, Monasterevin and 59 Castlepark, Athy faces numerous theft charges, dating back to July, October and November of last year and January and February of this year.

It is alleged that on July 4, 2016, she stole €32 worth of goods from Moore’s Chemist, Athy.

On October 5, 2016 it is alleged that she stole €275 worth of good from Nike in Kildare Village and that on November 21, 2016 she stole, €20 worth of goods from Amber Filling Station, Strabally Road, Athy.

It’s alleged that on January 25, 2017 at Sports Savers, Leinster Street, Athy she stole items of clothing worth €23, €20 and €20.

She is charged with stealing €60 worth of goods on January 27, 2017 at Penny’s in Athy and on January 29, 2017 with stealing €60 worth of goods from Dealz.

It is alleged that on February 8, 2017 Lidl, Athy she committed a theft act.

It’s alleged that on February 11, 2017 at the Ralph Lauren outlet in Kildare Village, she stole clothing worth €139.

She is charged with stealing €50 of clothing on February 15, 2017 from Lidl, Athy, and on the same day, €143 of clothing from Aldi.

Ms Carthy also faces a charge, dating back to April 11, 2017 of breaching her bail.

The matter was adjourned before Naas District Court and Ms Carthy was released on bail.