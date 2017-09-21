TREVOR DEELY LATEST: Dublin land search for missing Naas man called off

The search of land at Chapelizod in Dublin for missing Naas man Trevor Deely has been called off.

Gardai released a statement this evening saying that “unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Trevor was located during the search. The site remains closed to the public”.

The Dublin 10 woodland was closed to the public on August 12, and an extensive search of the area carried out after new information emerged relating to the disappearance of the Kildare bank worker almost 17 years ago.

Excavations have been carried out on the three-acre site, which is owned by South Dublin County Council, over the past month.

Trevor Deely disappeared in the early hours of December 8, 2000, when on his way home from an office party in Dublin.

The information which sparked the recent search was not linked, gardai confirmed to an appeal made by the Deely family in April for information relating to Trevor’s disappearance. A €100,000 reward was independently put up for information on the case.

At that time, gardai also issued recently enhanced CCTV showing a man dressed in black, acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Trevor’s workplace at Bank of Ireland Asset Management on Wilton Terrace, shortly before his arrival to pick up an umbrella for his walk home. This man has not yet been identified.

The gardai today thanked the public for their patience during the recent Chapelizod search.

They have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Trevor’s disappearance to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Gardai searching woodlands in Chapelizod, Dublin 10, in August as the search commenced in connection with missing Naas man Trevor Deely