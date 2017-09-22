Information evening on Gout to be held in Naas

The Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch is holding its first ever information evening on Gout in Naas titled “What is Gout?”

Dr Ronan Mullen, Rheumatologist Diet and Gout, and Ellen Roche, Registered Dietician and Consultant Nutritionist will be present to deal with any queries.

The event takes place next Monday, October 2 at 7pm at the Osprey Hotel, Naas.

Admission free. All welcome.