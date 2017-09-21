Derrinturn gets ready to support Fr Gabriel on Winning Streak

A priest, who is a regular visitor to Derrinturn, will be hoping to strike it lucky on next Saturday night’s Winning Streak at 8:15pm on RTÉ One.

Fr Gabriel Atidoo is set to make the incredible 5,000km journey from his home in Ghana back to Ireland to take part in show.

The fifty five-year old has been a priest for 28 years, is a regular visitor to Ireland and he is being supported by his friends from all over the country.

SEE ALSO: Award for Derrinturn store

Gabriel spends two months in Ireland every year with his close friend, Father Alphonsus Murphy in the Carbery Parish.

As a massive fan of the Winning Streak TV Gameshow, Gabriel’s lucky ticket was given to him by the housekeeper in the Carbery parochial house, Julie Lawlor.

Gabriel’s close connection to Ireland comes from a meeting with Father James Browne from Blackrock in Co. Cork who was a missionary in Ghana in the 1990’s.

With his Winning Streak prize money, Gabriel wants to put the money towards two community projects, which are very close to his heart in his own parish in rural Ghana - the development of a new school building, and needed renovations to his own church, which has become dilapidated in recent years.

Fr Gabriel won’t be the only Kildare contestant hoping to spin the wheel. Zsuzanna Furey from Kilkeaskin, Carbury is 31 years of age and lives with her husband, Stephen Furey and their three boys: CJ (7), Donncha (5) and Lochlann (2).

Zsuzanna is living in Ireland for more than 14 years after emigrating from her native Hungary. She is a keen rugby player who plays second row for Edenderry RFC, and in her spare time she is a beekeeper.

Europe’s longest-running gameshow, Winning Streak returns to living rooms all over Ireland this Saturday evening (23 September) at 8:15pm on RTÉ One.