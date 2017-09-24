Go 'Wilde' for Oscar with a classic Victorian evening at Castletown House

Experience a classic Victorian evening with one of the greatest writers of English literature later this month.

Blessington man Richard Lynch has compiled and will perform An Evening With Oscar Wilde at the stately home near Celbridge on Saturday, September 30, at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm).

The show has been staged at several arts festivals and fringe theatres throughout the country, and promises the audience “an evening of sparkling humour and wit, tinged with a certain pathos,” according to Mr Lynch.

In the character of the famed Irish writer he continues: “ I’ll begin with my early years at Trinity College Dublin, Oxford University, and a brief trip to America.

“The Picture of Dorian Grey depicts a terrifying moral, about a man who craves eternal youth, with consequences beyond natural comprehension.

“The pinnacle of my literary career came with that timeless, never to be forgotten comedy of manners, The Importance of being Earnest. Tragically however, it marked the beginning of my downfall.

“ A gripping account of the condemned man’s final days, and hours before his execution, are found in my classic poem The Ballad of Reading Gaol.

“ Abandoned now by a Society that once adored me, I wandered around Europe, alone and destitute, before reaching my final destination in Paris.”

“ Do come along and bring your friends as well... Oh! And let me remind you that while Victorian dress code is recommended, it is not compulsory, but respectability is! Oh! Yes and very compulsory at that. We can’t have people taking, and talk they will. But then there is only one thing worse than being talked about and that is…”

Tickets at €22.50 are available at www.eventbrite.ie or from 01 6288252.

Pre-concert supper is available at the Courtyard Café. Advance and seperate booking required. Telephone 01 6279498 or email castletown@the caterers.ie. Vehicle access: Ma Exit 6, Celbridge West.