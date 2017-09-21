Kildare gardai appeal to make today a 'day without road deaths'

Today is Eurpopean Day Without A Road Death and Kildare gardai are asking everyone in Kildare to play their part in cutting road fatalities.

They are asking members of the public to:

- Remind my family, friends and colleagues to take extra care on the roads.

- Put my lights on for safety.

Drive as safely as I can and follow the rules when behind the wheel or riding a motorbike or bicycle.

- Be extra vigilant and attentive to the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and horse riders.

- Drive at speeds that are both legal and safe.

- Carry out proper safety checks on my tyres.

- Pay particular attention when driving near schools, and where there are lots of children.

- Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs/medicines that could impair safety.

- Look as far ahead as possible and not tailgate other drivers

- Always wear my seat belt and ensure that everyone with me wears theirs.

- Not use my mobile phone while driving.

- Ensuring I am not distracted by anything inside or outside the car, or inside my head.

- Set a good example to my passengers by driving calmly and safely.

- Make the pledge at https://projectedward.eu/pledge/