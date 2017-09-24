Yes, it's getting close to Christmas card time in Clane
New cards out next month
Christmas cards coming soon to Clane
The 2017 Clane Christmas Cards will be launched on on Saturday, October 7 next in Bob & Kates Gift Shop, Clane. “ We are so delighted with the cards again this year,” said event organiser, Mary Dunne.
All funds raised from the sale of the Christmas cards will go directly to the St Patrick’s 2018 Festival, the theme of which is the The Swinging 60s.
