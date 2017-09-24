Golf event for Alzheimer Society in Clane

A special golf tournament is to be run in Clane in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The Golf Classic will take place September 29/30 at Clongowes Wood Golf course.

The Clane Men's and Clane Ladies Golf Clubs are joining forces to run the Golf Classic.

Spokesperson, Eamon Howlin, said that entry for a four person team is only €100. He said all the proceeds going to the Kildare Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The organisers will welcome any sponsors of tees and raffle prizes.

Contact any of the following: Eamonn Howlin: 087 1215396, Austin Daly 087 8126282, Maurice Byrne 086 8129 580.

Dermot Earley has been helping out the organisers with the event with an appearance to promote it.