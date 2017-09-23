Speed sign issues raised regarding Clane estate

A request for Children at Play signs for Alexandra estates has been put on the work schedul,e but it is not know exactly when the signs will be put up.

The matter was listed on the Progress Report at the Maynooth Municipal District meeting on September 13 and officials said “this request has been listed on work schedule”.

There have been calls for anti speed measures Loughanure area of the town. These are to be included in the county Speed Limit Review.