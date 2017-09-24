School numbers are on the rise in Clane

Clane students, parents and staff will be grateful for the completion of new school building project at Scoil Phadraig primary school on the Prosperous Road.

The Leader recently looked at class size figures from the Department of Education for the last academic year (2016-2017) and found that St Patrick’s Boys National School (or Scoil Phadraig) had the highest average class sizes in the town area.

The school, which had 511 pupils for that year, had an average class size of 27.6. This put it in the top twenty per cent of the schools in the county, ranked by class size.

The figures showed that 18% of pupils in the school were being educated in classes with 30 or more in the classroom.

There have been delays in getting the new school built.

The project had been previously delayed because the Department had made changes over costing the project.

Planning permission had been granted for improvements on July 4 2016.

Scoil Phadraig is not the only school under relative pressure.

Rathcoffey NS in Donadea had an average class size of 27.0 and 28% of students are taught in 30 plus classes.

It had the 18th highest average class size among county Kildare’s hundred odd schools.

Scoil Bhride in Clane had an average class size of 26.8 but only 6% of 470 pupils were taught in 30 plus class sizes.

Faring best on the class size measure was Hewetson at Millicent.

It had 92 pupils with an average class size of 23.4 and no pupils was taught in a class of 30 or over.