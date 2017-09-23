Soccer match held in memory of John 'Gusher' Gleeson in Kildare town

There was a great turnout for a special soccer match held in memory of John 'Gusher' Gleeson on September 10 at Kildare Town AFC.

On the day the Misfits (the name of John's old 7 a side team) and Micko's Army (captained by his son in law, Mick O'Carroll) played out a one all draw.

At half time his grandsons, Sean and Mikey, lead out two underage teams to play each other supported by all their friends.

Martin Walsh provided refreshments, while Scats Bouncing castles sponsored an obstacle course for the kids.

Local lad TJ Foran, who just signed his first record deal, entertained the crowd.

John passed away last November after taking ill while playing bowls at the CMWS in Kildare town.

His daughter Carol was delighted with how the day went.

“It was a lovely day, it really went great, and it was a nice way to remember him,” she said.

Plans are in place for the Gleeson family to present St Brigid's Primary School with a defibrillator, sponsored by Heartsafety Solutions Ltd.

John's son in law, Mick O'Carroll, David, representing Heart Safe Solutions; John's wife, Anne and his daughter Carol with the defibrilator. Photos: Martin Connelly

Above and below: The two teams lead by John's grandsons

The participants in the match and supporters on the day