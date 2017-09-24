Money needed for new endoscopy hospital unit in Naas

Money is needed immediately for a new endoscopy unit at Naas Hospital, according to Labour Party rep Emmet Stagg.

The number of people on the waiting list for a gastrointestinal endoscopy at Naas Hospital has grown from 1,380 on February 28 last, to 1,860 on August 31 - a rise of 35%.

“The waiting lists at Naas are truly shocking and the figures for Naas account for one tenth of the waiting list nationwide,” said Mr. Stagg.

He also said that those waiting longest — 18 months or more — at Naas Hospital account for 66% of the total number of patients waiting that long nationwide. He said this shows the service has collapsed.