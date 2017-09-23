Ideas sought for Naas regeneration

A community mapping project has been launched in Naas.

The project will provide an opportunity for the people of Naas to put forward and share ideas for the revitalisation and regeneration of Naas.

A key part of this pilot project is a mobile phone App (Naas Engagers App) which has been developed for projects similar to this. Kildare County Council is associated with the project and says the key to its success is the community's involvement.

The project will give local people an opportunity to share their stories and knowledge of the past, to tell what's great about living in Naas and “to reimagine what is possible for the future and next generations”, according to Deirdre Mortell, Chief Executive of the Social Innovation Fund Ireland.