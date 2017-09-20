BREAKING: Gardai to hold media briefing on fatal Kilcock fire from thirty years ago

Gardai are holding a media briefing this morning on a fatal house fire which occurred at Church Lane, Kilcock on September 20 1987.

Gardaí investigating the death of Kerrie Ann Byrne (aged 3) Mary Ellen Byrne (aged 8) and Barbara Doyle (aged 20) in the fire have called the briefing for 11am in Leixlip Garda Station.

UPDATED: Fire which killed Kildare woman, children 30 years ago was "started deliberately"