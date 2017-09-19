Tributes paid on passing of former Munster Rugby press officer, Ardclough man, Pat Geraghty

R.I.P.

Former Munster press officer Pat Geraghty passes away

Tributes have been pouring in for former Munster Rugby media manager Pat Geraghty, who has passed away following an illness.

Aged in his early 60s, Pat Geraghty served the role as Munster’s media manager between 2000 and 2013, and hailed from Ardclough. 

As part of his role with Munster, the Kildare native dealt with press requests for interviews, arranged player appearances, press conferences and ensured that the Munster website was kept up to date.

His time with Munster was highlighted by the province’s only two Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

In a statement on their website, Munster Rugby said: "It is with great sadness that Munster Rugby learnt of the passing of former Media Manager Pat Geraghty after illness.

"Pat first joined the province in 2000 after spending ten years with Leinster Rugby, and in making the move south the Kildare-native managed the media relations for the squad and organisation until the end of the 2012/13 season.

"A hugely popular member of the Munster backroom team, for over a decade he was a constant figure in the province’s greatest successes including Celtic Cup and League wins in ’03 and ’05, Heineken Cup success in ’06 and ’08, and Magners League titles in ’09 and ’11.

"During that time he also worked with the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

"Educated at Clongowes Wood College, in his early days Pat played club rugby with North Kildare Rugby Club and continued his long-standing association with the club by joining them as Director of Rugby after his time with the province."

Paying tribute, former Munster forwards coach Laurie Fisher tweeted: ‘So sad to hear the passing of Pat Geraghty. Such a wonderful person, the quintessential Irishman. One of the great characters.’

Former Munster centre James Downey tweeted: ‘Very sad to hear of the passing of the great @patgeraghty54 absolute gent of a man. Huge part of @Munsterrugby over the years.’ 

Pat Geraghty also worked as the media officer with Leinster Rugby.

Pat Geraghty is survived by his wife, Irish Times journalist Kathy (Sheridan) and daughters Sarah and Mary-Kate.

Reposing at home on tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, in St Patrick's Church, Celbridge, at 11am, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private on Thursday.

