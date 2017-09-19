Tributes paid on passing of former Munster Rugby press officer, Ardclough man, Pat Geraghty

Tributes have been pouring in for former Munster Rugby media manager Pat Geraghty, who has passed away following an illness.

Aged in his early 60s, Pat Geraghty served the role as Munster’s media manager between 2000 and 2013, and hailed from Ardclough.

As part of his role with Munster, the Kildare native dealt with press requests for interviews, arranged player appearances, press conferences and ensured that the Munster website was kept up to date.

His time with Munster was highlighted by the province’s only two Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

In a statement on their website, Munster Rugby said: "It is with great sadness that Munster Rugby learnt of the passing of former Media Manager Pat Geraghty after illness.

"Pat first joined the province in 2000 after spending ten years with Leinster Rugby, and in making the move south the Kildare-native managed the media relations for the squad and organisation until the end of the 2012/13 season.

"A hugely popular member of the Munster backroom team, for over a decade he was a constant figure in the province’s greatest successes including Celtic Cup and League wins in ’03 and ’05, Heineken Cup success in ’06 and ’08, and Magners League titles in ’09 and ’11.

"During that time he also worked with the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

"Educated at Clongowes Wood College, in his early days Pat played club rugby with North Kildare Rugby Club and continued his long-standing association with the club by joining them as Director of Rugby after his time with the province."

Paying tribute, former Munster forwards coach Laurie Fisher tweeted: ‘So sad to hear the passing of Pat Geraghty. Such a wonderful person, the quintessential Irishman. One of the great characters.’

So sad to hear the passing of Pat Geraghty. Such a wonderful person, the quintessential Irishman. One of the great characters @Munsterrugby — Laurie Fisher (@LordLaurie58) September 19, 2017

Former Munster centre James Downey tweeted: ‘Very sad to hear of the passing of the great @patgeraghty54 absolute gent of a man. Huge part of @Munsterrugby over the years.’

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great @patgeraghty54 absolute gent of a man. Huge part of @Munsterrugby over the years #RIP — James Downey (@jamesdowney23) September 19, 2017

Pat Geraghty also worked as the media officer with Leinster Rugby.

Pat Geraghty is survived by his wife, Irish Times journalist Kathy (Sheridan) and daughters Sarah and Mary-Kate.

Reposing at home on tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, in St Patrick's Church, Celbridge, at 11am, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private on Thursday.

Tributes to a 'Munster legend':

Very sorry to hear this news. a press officer who put his players first & guided munster brilliantly through unchartered media waters https://t.co/jfMnXFWFoA — Kieran O'Brien (@SportingLimk) September 19, 2017

Very sad to hear this news. RIP. https://t.co/iaIDQs8KiK — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) September 19, 2017

Jesus, that's a shock. RIP Pat https://t.co/tObGCgRTSj — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) September 19, 2017

Pat was so good to me when I started with RedFM. A great character. I'll miss his tweets telling me MMA is shit. RIP https://t.co/hykOBbI9dl — Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) September 19, 2017

Saddened to hear this news earlier. Pat became a friend over many years. Deepest sympathy to Kathy, Sarah and Mary-Kate @Limerick_Leader https://t.co/eNGoYjuxVD — Michael Corcoran (@MichaelC_RTE) September 19, 2017

RIP Pat https://t.co/sVDAWworA3 — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) September 19, 2017

Very sorry to hear this.Passionate rugby man, great company & did a great job helping those covering the @Munsterrugby story in the Heineken https://t.co/bBHB9ztOEN — Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) September 19, 2017

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. https://t.co/p5IFBrVFgY — (((Tim O'Connor))) (@timoconnorbl) September 19, 2017

RIP Pat. A good friend, thoughts with Kathy, Sarah,Mary Kate. — Ian Buckley (@MRSCLilman) September 19, 2017

We fought, we laughed, we fought, we laughed. Pat was some character and will be sadly missed by all of us in the media. RIP Mr Geraghty https://t.co/SJrPwLZuvz — Donn O Sullivan (@DonnOSullivan) September 19, 2017

Some didn't like Pat, but he loved his Munster squad, and protected them to the hilt, always had good times with him, however brief. RIP https://t.co/r0OahLCDGE — Glenn Flanagan (@lemonsrbitter) September 19, 2017

Sad news. RIP Pat https://t.co/Gh9tJH2F38 — Gary Forde (@garforde) September 19, 2017

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dhílis. RIP and thoughts with his family. https://t.co/UHkOo1gGYz — Eric Fitzgerald (@mrericfitz) September 19, 2017

RIP Pat such sad news https://t.co/lki1MiWlJP — Viv O'Connor (@munstermaid) September 19, 2017

Very sad. A decent man. https://t.co/4yKNe2cpji — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) September 19, 2017

Very sad news. One of the most helpful people in the rugby world.Munster off-field legend. RIP Pat https://t.co/61vM0sVnZK — Simon Ward (@ManOnTheMic60) September 19, 2017

Saddened to hear of passing of former Munster Rugby media officer Pat Geraghty. Held role for 13 years from 2000-2013 #RIP #munster #LLSport — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 19, 2017

So sad to hear the passing of Pat Geraghty. Such a wonderful person, the quintessential Irishman. One of the great characters @Munsterrugby — Laurie Fisher (@LordLaurie58) September 19, 2017

This is very sad to hear. Pat was always a real pleasure to deal with. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/DiwxuwbbSL — James Gemmell (@SkySportsJimmyG) September 19, 2017

Pat was Kryptonite for Munster Rugby. Kept his boys safe. Ar dheis Dei go raibh a anam. — Declan (@DeclanDotoole1) September 19, 2017

That's so sad, condolences to family, colleagues & friends. RIP https://t.co/rrOVNc14v4 — (((Patrick Hogan))) (@phog6189) September 19, 2017

Very sad news - a lovely man who always had time for a chat and a yarn. #RIPPat https://t.co/QW4MKJF8hG — Phil Steele (@philsteele1) September 19, 2017

So sorry to hear about Pat's passing. He stood for all @Munsterrugby values and always put the players first. Kind to the ticketless too! https://t.co/dk1Zox0OWE — Barry McLoughlin (@BarryMc123) September 19, 2017