I've no idea what Teddybears get up to at night, admits Kildare artist

“I’ve no idea what Teddybears get up to at night time!”

So says Kildare town artist, actress, brewer and wine consultant Susan Boyle.

On Culture Night (this coming Friday evening, September 22) she will host a Teddybear Sleepover, an evening for children and their favourite cuddly friends including crafts, storytelling and a movie in Leixlip library.

Susan Boyle, says she's in the dark about what Teddybears get up to after dark.

Afterwards, the children will tuck their teddies up for a sleep-over in the library.

The following morning the children will come back for more story-telling, collect their teddies and see what mischief they got up to overnight!

“Our plan is that our sleuthy librarians will be documenting the goings-on and carry-on that these teddies get up to overnight.”

“I’m sure they’ll be photocopying their bums, and bold stuff like that. I don’t know, I don’t know what Teddies get up to in a library after dark!”

“I think we’ll just have to make sure they don’t run off and get lost!”

Ms Boyle says it’s the first time something like this has been done in any of the Kildare libraries, although they have taken to the idea with enthusiasm.

Like all of the services and events which occur in the library, the Teddybear Sleepover is free of charge. You'll find more details here - and more details of other Culture Night events in Kildare here.

