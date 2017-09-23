Prime development land in Derrinturn

A six acre site of land in Derrinturn, of which 3.7 acres is zoned new residential, is up for public auction in mid-October.

Derrinturn village is situated on the R403, approximately 37 miles west of Dublin with easy access to the M4 at Enfield (c.9 miles). The village has the benefit of primary school, church, pubs, pharmacy and shops on your doorstep.

The lands are part zoned residential under Kildare County Development Plan 2017 — 2023, with c.3.7 acres zoned new residential and the balance of the c.2.3 acres outside the village boundary. The surrounding area is predominantly residential with a school opposite the subject lands. The selling agent understands that mains services including water, sewerage and electricity are available in the village but interested parties will have to satisfy themselves as to the connectivity and capacity available for the subject lands.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 who is offering the property for sale by public auction on Thursday, October 19, at 3 pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas. The agent is guiding €200,000.