Tirmoghan land sale

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, are bringing to the market 13 acres of good quality land just outside the village of Tirmoghan, a short distance from the R407 between Kilcock (8km) and Clane (11km) in the townsland of Fanaghs and Lugadoo.

The M4 Motorway can be accessed at Junction 8 (Kilcock). Donadea is 4.5km & Johnstownbridge 11km.

The property comprises 5.22 hectares (13 acres) of good quality land, currently in grass laid out in two divisions.

There are natural boundaries and hedgerows including some splendid mature timber.

A stream divides the holding and the second paddock is elevated with good views to the west.

There is frontage onto the local road with double gate agricultural entrance.

According to the selling agent Clive Kavanagh, “the entire would be ideal for the construction of a residence subject to obtaining the necessary Planning Permission”.

The public auction is at 3pm on Thursday, October 26, 2017 in the Keadeen Hotel Newbridge (unless previously sold) and the agents are quoting €10,000 per acre.

Further information is available by contacting Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.