Beautiful Kildare town four-bed home with room for a pony

Kilnagoran House, on the Green Road in Kildare town, is a fine detached family home approached through a recessed entrance, with electric gates to a gravel drive leading up to the residence.

The imposing home stands on c. 2.65 acres with three paddocks, two outbuildings, two stables and separate entrance to the yard, in a nice, quiet mature setting, all enclosed by trees and hedges providing a haven of peace and tranquility.

The house was constructed in 2000 and extends to c. 2,912 sq.ft. (270 sq.m.) of spacious, well-proportioned accommodation, with sash double-glazed windows, granite sills, oil fired central heating with antique style radiators downstairs, sandstone façade, and a fine fitted kitchen with polished granite worktop and splashback.

The property is situated in an excellent, sought-after location on the Green Road, only 1.5 miles from the town centre with restaurants, pubs, shops, schools, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi and the Kildare Retail Outlet Village offering designer shopping at discounted prices. Kildare town has good road and rail infrastructure, with M7 motorway access at Junction 13, bus route from the town centre and commuter rail service direct to the city centre.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall with sweeping staircase and gallery landing, sittingroom with bay window, marble fireplace and built-in display cabinets, livingroom with cast iron fireplace and gas fire, office with built-in desk and shelving, kitchen with green built-in ground and eye level presses, island unit, polished granite worktops and splashback and hardwood floors, diningroom with hardwood floor, two built-in dressers and French doors to rear garden, utility with tiled floor, built-in presses, plumbed and polished granite worktops, shower room and back hall.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, one ensuite and a family bathroom.

The outside is approached by a stone recessed entrance with electric gates to a gravel drive, with three paddocks surrounding the house and a separate entrance to the yard with electric gates, two outbuildings, two stables and a tack room.

The entire property stands on c. 2.65 acres.

This is an ideal family home particularly for those interested in keeping ponies, and is superbly situated close to Kildare town.

The property is for sale through Jordan Auctioners 045 433550 and McWey Auctioneers 045 521714, who are guiding €595,000 and can be contacted for further information or an appointment to view.