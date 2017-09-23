Naas four/five bed home on offer for €280,000

A home in a sought-after Naas estate has come onto the market. 80 Old Caragh Court, Naas is a large four-bedroomed semi-detached dormer style bungalow.

The house is located in a small cul-de-sac of 12 houses, in a mature, friendly and tranquil and very settled location.

This is the first house to come up for sale in this location for more than seven years.

It is ideally located (two minutes walk to the swimming and sports centre, five minutes walk to local shop and 10 minutes to centre of Naas, and two minutes’ drive to the M7 and Inner relief road).

Sallins Arrow rail link is five minute drive away and there is a regular direct bus service from the end of the cul-de-sac to Sallins train station and onwards to Clane.

The external facade of the house belies the very spacious accommodation (143m2) which greets the visitor on entry. The accommodation comprises of entrance hall, living room, kitchen and dining area, separate dining room, full bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs has three large bedrooms with the master bedroom en-suite.

The present owners use the house in the four-bedroomed configuration but a five-bedroomed configuration is available by utilising the separate dining room.

Viewing is highly recommended as the house is priced to sell and comes to the market in superb decorative order throughout. Asking price €280,000. Contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466.