Exceptional detached Naas home with its own living-room bar

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to offer Halverstown Gate, a fine detached family home built in 2000.

The house has spacious family accommodation, presented in excellent condition throughout, with PVC double glazed windows, oil heating, granite façade, detached garage, built-in bar and shaker style kitchen with polished granite worktops.

Approached through a recessed granite entrance with electric gates to a sweeping gravel drive, the gardens are laid out mainly in lawn with wooden deck, detached garage, flower beds, and paved patio area, all enclosed by trees and hedges.

The home is situated in a sought-after location close to Naas.

The house contains the following: entrance hall with tiled floor and sweeping staircase; sittingroom with oak floor and granite fireplace with stove; livingroom with cast iron fireplace, integrated bar and tiled floor; diningroom with oak floor.

The kitchen has a built-in ground and eye level shaker style kitchen, island unit, granite worktops and splashback, integrated fridge/freezer, Belling stove, extractor, and integrated dishwasher. The utility isplumbed with tiled floor and fitted presses. The back hall has a tiled floor and toilet off. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all with wooden floors. The main bedroom is ensuite and there is also a family bathroom.

This is an ideal family home in an excellent, sought-after location close to Naas, transportation links and a commuter rail service to Dublin.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550 who is guiding €595,000. Contact to make a viewing appointment.