Superb bungalow in Ardclough with country feel in peaceful setting

REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge are delighted to introduce this idyllic property at Ardclough, Straffan, to the market.

The property is located in the quiet peaceful country setting near the local village of Ardclough.

This spacious five-bedroom bungalow comes to the market in excellent condition throughout.

The house has spacious, light-filled accommodation, with a country-style, homely décor and is presented in walk-in condition.

This generously proportioned family home also has ample off-street parking for multiple cars with spacious gardens.

The country-style family home exhudes character and charm with an open plan kitchen and dining room. It boasts a fitted, solid oak country-style kitchen with granite finish worktops.

The property is to be sold by private treaty and available to view at any reasonable time.

Barry Flood of REA Coonan is handling the sale and is quoting an asking price of €579,000.

Additional Information

l A five bedroom bungalow on C. 1 acre

l Large open plan kitchen / dining area.

l Private west-facing rear garden.

l Close to the Hazelhatch Train Station and a whole host of local amenities

l Approx. 165 sq.m. (1,777 sq.ft.) of accommodation on c. 1 acre of gardens.

For further information please contact Barry on 01 – 6286128 or barryf@coonan.com.