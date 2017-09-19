Punched Kildare fast food outlet owner in the face

A 37-year-old man who assaulted a fast food outlet owner in Monasterevin has been given the probation act after he paid compensation to the injured party.

Justin Murphy (37), Clogheen, Monasterevin, first appeared before Portlaoise District Court in July last, facing two charges.

At the July court, Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on May 21 this year, at the Dublin Road, Monasterevin, the accused assaulted a man in a fast food outlet.

He went into the business where he was abusive to staff, and when the owner of the business returned and asked him to leave, the accused refused to do so.

As the owner was escorting him out of the premises, the accused hit him one punch to the face, causing a cut lip.

When the accused was asked his name by the gardaí he gave the false name of James Casey.

As he was being arrested he became abusive, kicking and spitting in an attempt to evade arrest.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused was taking medication at the time for depression and anxiety, which did not mix well with alcohol.

He had been at a family occasion on the day where drink was consumed to a huge extent.

As it was the first anniversary of the death of a close relative he was in a bad way and overindulged, said Mr Meagher, leaving him with no recollection of what happened, but he accepted everything the gardaí had said.

Judge Catherine Staines directed the accused to pay €400 compensation and put the matter back to September 14.

When the case returned to court last week, Mr Meagher handed in €400, which Judge Staines directed be paid to the injured party.

The judge imposed the probation act, section 1.2.