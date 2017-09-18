Kildare cocaine dealer jailed at Portlaoise court

A Monasterevin man has been sentenced to eight months in jail for selling cocaine.

Michael Franey (33), with an address listed at St Evins Park, Monasterevin, was charged with drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence at Portlaoise District Court that on May 7 last, the accused was observed carrying out a drug transaction with another individual and was arrested at the scene.

He was searched and 10g of cocaine worth €700 was found on him, along with weighing scales and assorted paraphernalia.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said her client, a single man with no dependents, was unemployed, but he is attending Turas Nua and is anxious to get back to work.

She said he had previously worked locally for 12 years and was about to do a manual handling course.

Ms Troy said her client had a sporadic background of drug addiction and had engaged with his GP for this.

Judge Catherine Staines asked why had he been selling drugs, to which Ms Troy replied he had been feeding his own problem as he sporadically took cocaine.

“Or was he just making money?” asked Judge Staines.

Ms Troy repeated that her client did have an addiction in the background.

However, Judge Staines said she was satisfied the accused had been involved in selling drugs for money.

“Drug dealing, especially cocaine, is a very serious offence. Young people with drug debts are threatened, but that’s not the case here,” said Judge Staines.

Judge Staines imposed eight months in jail for drug dealing, with the charge of drug possession taken into consideration.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.