Traffic and Travel information for National Ploughing Championships this week

Heading to the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore this week? (September 19-21).

Here’s all the traffic and travel information you need to get there quickly and safely, from An Garda Siochána.

If travelling from the South, Gardaí are advising all motorists to exit the M8 at Junction 6, Horse and Jockey.

From there motorists will be directed by Gardaí and stewards towards the event.

BLUE ROUTE

Traffic from Cork/Munster:

Traffic travelling Northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) and proceed to Thurles and onto Templemore and Roscrea on the N62. At Birr traffic will join the N52 travelling northbound via Kilcormac and Blueball and onto the event site at Screggan, Tullamore.

Parking:

Patrons on this route will park in the designated BLUE car parks on the left and right hand side beside the event grounds.

GREY ROUTE

Traffic from South East (Kilkenny):

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/South East will travel North along the N77 via Durrow and Abbeyleix before arriving at Portlaoise. Traffic will be directed left at Father Brown Road through Clonminham and onto the N80 travelling towards Mountmellick. At Derryclooney Bridge, Mountmellick traffic will be directed left and onto the R422 through Rosenallis and Clonaslee. At Cloonagh Cross traffic will be directed right onto the R421 (Killurin Road). At Killurin Cross traffic will be directed left towards the event site at Screggan, Tullamore and parking beside the event site.

Parking: Patrons on this route will park in the designated GREY car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

YELLOW ROUTE

Traffic from the South East (Carlow):

Traffic travelling from Carlow and the South East will travel on the N80 towards Portlaoise. At Bloomfield Roundabout, Portlaoise traffic will be directed right onto Rathbrennan and onto Junction 16 (M7). Traffic will then turn left to the Heath and left again at the Wheel Inn pub (sign-posted Portarlington). Traffic will proceed to

Kennells Cross and be turned left and travel towards Mountmellick town. All traffic will be directed through Mountmellick town and onto Tullamore via Killeigh. Traffic will then proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons on this route will park in the designated YELLOW car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

BROWN ROUTE

Traffic from Limerick, Kerry and Southwest:

Traffic travelling Northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 26 (Nenagh South) and will proceed on the N52

towards Borrisokane. In Borrisokane traffic will take the N62 (Signposted Portumna) and after 5km traffic will turn right onto the R438 to Cloghan. In Cloghan traffic will turn onto the R357 before being directed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons on this route will park in the designated BROWN car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

PURPLE

Traffic from Dublin:

Traffic from Dublin to use the M4/M6 Westbound to Junction 5 on the M6 (Kilbeggan) and then onto the N52 towards Tullamore for 4km, where at Durrow turn right onto L2005 (passing GAA Pitch) and travel for 2km, then

turn left onto the R420 and travel for 2km to avail of a shuttle service to the site.

Parking:

Patrons on this route will park in the designated PURPLE car park.

PINK

Traffic from the North:

Traffic travelling from the North will travel via Mullingar and onto the N52 towards Tyrellspass. Traffic will be turned right into Tyrellspass Village and on to Kilbeggan Village via R446 (old N6). Once through Kilbeggan Village turn left for Clara onto the R436. On the approach to Clara traffic will turn left onto the L2009 before joining the

R420 Tullamore to Clara Road. Traffic will then turn right at Coolnahiley and be directed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated PINK car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

GREEN ROUTE

Traffic from the West:

Traffic travelling from the West will exit M6 motorway at Junction 6 (Horseleap, Clara) and will be directed towards Moate town. Traffic will then be directed left onto the Ballycumber Road. At Ballycumber traffic will join the R436 (Ballycumber to Clara Road) before turning right on towards Rahan Village. At Rahan Village traffic will

be directed onto the L2011 towards the event site and parking.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated GREEN car parks on the right hand side of the L2011 just beside the event grounds at Screggan.

ORANGE ROUTE

Traffic from Kildare/ Junction 15 M7. Traffic travelling Westbound along the M7 Motorway will exit at Junction 15 (Cappakeel), turning right over the Motorway and onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At New Inn Roundabout traffic will proceed through Emo Village and onto Kennells Cross where it will turn right and be directed to Garryhinch Cross and onto Cloneygowan Village. Traffic will then follow the R420 to the event site.

Parking:

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated ORANGE car parks.

*ALL RELEVANT JUNCTION AND CAR PARK ENTRANCES/EXITS WILL HAVE APPROPRIATE SIGNAGE AND WILL BE CONTROLLED BY GARDA PESONNEL. EXHIBITOR, COMPETITOR AND HUNT CHASE/SHEEPDOG

TRIALS PARKING

DISABLED PARKING

BLUE – BROWN – GREY ROUTES:

Disabled Parking for the Blue, Brown and Grey Routes is located within the Event Grounds at Gate 5 adjacent to the Hunt Chase. Only properly accredited vehicles will be allowed entry to Disabled Parking.Disabled Parking on the Green Route is situated beside the Green Exhibitor parking adjacent to the event site.Disabled Parking on the Purple and Pink Routes will follow the Exhibitors signs and will park in the Disabled car

park beside the Pink Exhibitors Car Park adjacent to the event site. Disabled Parking on the Yellow / Orange Route is located on the N52 Mucklagh By-Pass adjacent to the Livestock Entrance.

BUS, TAXI & SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE

BUS PARKING:

All Buses on Brown / Blue route will continue past the entrance to the Blue Routes and continue 400m and park across from the event site.

All Buses travelling on the Purple / Pink routes will continue on to the N52 (Mucklagh By-Pass) and park across from the event site.

All Buses travelling on the Orange, Yellow and Grey Routes will travel to Mountmellick where they will proceed to Tullamore via the N.80. They wll then be directed to Bus Parking on the N52 (Mucklagh By-Pass) across from the event site.

All Buses travelling on the Green Route will exit the M6 at Junction 5 Kilbeggan and proceed on the N52 to Mucklagh By-Pass and park across from the event site.

SHUTTLE BUS:

A Shuttle Bus service operated by Bus Eireann will be in operation from Tullamore Train Station. The times of this service will operate to suit train times with pick up times from Tullamore Train Station starting at 06.55am until 12 noon. The Shuttle Bus service will start return runs from the site to Tullamore Train Station at 14.00pm up until

18.30pm. The drop off and pick up point is located near the main entrance along the N52 and very close to the 3 main entrances along the front of the site.

TAXI PARKING:

Taxis dropping off patrons will be facilitated as close to the car parks as is possible once there is no interference with the flow of traffic. There is no designated Taxi pick up area in or around the event site.

For more information on competitors parking, visit: www.garda.ie.