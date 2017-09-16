WATCH: Blessington brothers blow X Factor judges away

Naas CBS students, Sean (17) and Conor (15) Price wow'd judges on tonight's X Factor audition stages, and got four fat yeses to progress through to boot camp.

Their modern take on Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along the Watchtower' was dubbed one of the best auditions they've had by Simon Cowell, while Nicole Scherzinger said the song made her day.

Louis Walsh said the pair tick every box for him.

The pair are tipped to be big in the competition.

Watch this space!

In case you missed the extremely talented brothers from Blessington on tonight's X Factor, watch their audition back here: