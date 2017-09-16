Naas CBS brothers Sean and Conor Price on the X Factor tonight

Naas CBS students Sean (17) and Conor (15) Price will make their first appearance on the X Factor tonight.

The talented brothers, from Blessington in Wicklow, will audition in front of judges Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

According to today's Irish Daily Star, the brothers will perform a version of Jimi Hendrix's 'All Along the Watchtower'.

The pair are tipped to be big in the competition.

The duo regularly busk on Grafton Street, and have a huge following of over 12,000 on Facebook.

Watch how the pair get on on tonight's X Factor, on ITV from 8pm.

WATCH THEM PERFORM KODALINE'S 'BROTHER' HERE: