Lots of great Christmas nights out at Clane's Westgrove Hotel

If you’re planning your work Christmas party night or a special festive outing with friends, there’s lots to do at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane.

Comedy fans can catch popular comedian Neil Delamere at the venue on Friday, December 1. The TV and radio star brings his acclaimed new show, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Pensioner’, to the stage just in time for Christmas, and booking is advised for what is sure to be a popular and hilarious night out.

Tickets for the gig are €25, with a special ‘dinner and show’ package for audience members at just €50 per person.

The Westgrove’s Christmas Party nights always attract a lively crowd, and are a fantastic way to celebrate with colleagues, groups of friends or members of your extended family.

This year, the party nights run on December 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16, at a very reasonable €55 per person.

For more information on ‘All Things Christmas’ at Clane’s Westgrove Hotel, call reception at 045 989922, email christmas@westgrovehotel.com or find the venue on Facebook or Twitter.