Solar farm near Kildare town refused permission because of impact on local scenery

Plans for a solar farm near Kildare town have been refused by Kildare County Council.

“It is considered that the proposed development of a large scale solar farm would seriously injure the visual amenties of this highly senstive landscape area and be contrary to the provisions in the County Development Plan and lead to an undesirable precedent for similar developments in this and other sensitive landscape or areas,” said the council.

It highlighted the fact that the development was near “the Chair of Kildare” and a scenic route identified in the County Development Plan.

Soleirtricity Ltd wants to build a 10 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm comprising panels on ground mounted frames, two transformer stations, security fencing, CCTV/lighting poles at a site at Southgreen Road, Loughandys.

Three local residents lodged submissions highlighting their own concerns about the possible negative impact the development could have on their homes.