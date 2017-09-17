Kildare's Dunne family get ready for National Ploughing Championships

The Dunne family from Rathangan is getting ready to make history and take the National Ploughing Championships by storm.

This year will be the first time four siblings from the same family will compete in the same all Ireland championships.

Denis, Kieran, Brian and Maria Dunne will take part over the three days for family bragging rights and like all Kildare competitors will hope to bring home gold.

After a very successful county ploughing match in February, which took place in Two Mile House, the Kildare team is busy preparing for the All-Ireland Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore from September 19 to 21.

This year there will be nine competitors representing the Lilywhite county as they aim to repeat last year’s success.

This year’s team includes: David Owen – Intermediate; Derek Kelly – Junior; Noel Cummins - junior; Denis Dunne – Under 28; Brian Dunne – under 21; Maria Dunne – Novice; Kieran Dunne –3 furrow conventional; Pat Connelly - Two furrow trailed; Trevor Mckeon - Two furrow mounted.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors who have helped keep the organisation going and allowed us to send representatives forward to the national level. We also wish all our competitors a very successful and enjoyable All Ireland Ploughing Championship,” said the Kildare Ploughling Association.